Pelosi: ‘The CDC Has Been Totally Discredited’ and ‘HHS Is Completely a Joke’

On Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “All In,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) reacted to the Centers for Disease Control’s reversal of changes to its guidance on the spread of coronavirus through the air by stating that the CDC “has been totally discredited” by President Donald Trump and the Department of Health and Human Services “is completely a joke. Because that has been taken over politically by the administration.”

Pelosi said, “The president wants politics to determine how we approach the virus, not science. I have tremendous support for the science at the FDA. They’re working 24/7, some of the best minds in the country, to make sure that we will have a safe and effective vaccine when that is ready, not one day before, not one day after, just as soon as it is ready. I think the CDC has been totally discredited. Thank you, President Trump, for discrediting the Center[s] for Disease Control, which is the prevention agency to stop the spread. But if you think it’s a hoax and it’s going to stop miraculously by some magic or something like that, then you have discredited the Center[s] for Disease Control. And HHS is completely a joke. Because that has been taken over politically by the administration.”

