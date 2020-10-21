Cotton on NYT Endorsing Biden, Claiming Bipartisanship: ‘What a Joke’

In a Wednesday appearance on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) slammed the New York Times for endorsing 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden while also claiming bipartisanship.

During a recent interview, NYT editor Mara Gay said that the Times is “actually not partisan” but believes Biden is “the best chance at saving our democracy.”

“This election is not about Democrat or Republican,” Gay stated. “This is really about right and wrong and saving the soul of a nation.”

Cotton, who this year wrote an op-ed for the NYT promoting the use of the Insurrection Act to quell the civil unrest throughout the country that received backlash from the paper’s employees, called Gay’s claim of bipartisanship “a joke.” He added that if the Times wants to prove that it is not partisan, he will soon be submitting more op-eds for the paper to publish.

“I mean, what a joke,” Cotton said with laughter. “Do these people have any self-awareness?”

He continued, “But, if they’re really not a partisan newspaper, I have got news for the New York Times: I will be submitting several new op-eds in the coming days that they can publish as well.”

