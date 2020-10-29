McCarthy: We Don’t Know if Legally Joe Biden Could Stay in Office with Activity Involving Hunter Biden

Thursday on Fox Business Network’s “Lou Dobbs Tonight,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) speculated on what the future may have in store for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden should he win on November 3.

McCarthy said, given the developing stories regarding Hunter Biden, son of Joe Biden, it was unclear if Biden could remain in office and if that might mean Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), the Democratic vice-presidential nominee, eventually assuming the office of the presidency.

“The interesting part here is, Joe Biden, for those who know and those who are sitting out asking, they know he cannot sustain that job as a president,” McCarthy said. “So, if Joe Biden cannot sustain it, one, for the activity we’re finding out now with Hunter Biden and himself — so we don’t know if legally he could stay in the office. You don’t know from his capacity if he has to put a lid on it, almost every other day, from a physical point of view to do the job. But Kamala Harris taking the job of presidency?”

“I mean, look at what this president has been able to accomplish — just the number today, 33.1[%] for GDP,” he continued. “That’s not a good number, Lou, that is the greatest number this country has ever seen in its history. This is the leadership of this president and what the future holds.”

