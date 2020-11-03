Sharpton: FL Has ‘Cuban Voters Who Look More to the Propaganda’ about Socialism

During MSNBC’s election coverage on Tuesday, MSNBC host Rev. Al Sharpton stated that in Florida, there is “a large Cuban influence, in terms of Cuban voters who look more to the propaganda that we’re dealing with socialism and all.”

After discussing the dynamics in Georgia and North Carolina, Sharpton stated, “We don’t have the same dynamics that we have in Florida, where you have like in Miami-Dade — I think it was Joy pointed out — a large Cuban influence, in terms of Cuban voters who look more to the propaganda that we’re dealing with socialism and all. That offset a large black turnout.”

