Gingrich on DC Riots: ‘The Mayor Should Be Put on Notice’

In a Monday interview on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” former House Speaker Newt Gingrich reacted to anti-President Donald Trump activists attacking conservatives Saturday after the Million MAGA March in Washington, D.C.

Gingrich said that Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) “should be put on notice” if she cannot “get control of her streets.” He added if she does not get control, then the “issue of home rule ought to be revisited.”

“The District of Columbia is a federal district. The mayor should be put on notice that if she can’t get control of her streets, that the whole issue of home rule ought to be revisited,” Gingrich advised. “No one has to tolerate this. Look at Portland where this I think it’s going on 150 days now. And by the way, the election of Biden is not going to slow this down. The left might have gone crazy if Trump had gotten reelected, but nobody on the hard left and Antifa is a terrorist organization — nobody on the hard left is going to be nice because Biden is president. They’re going to exploit every weakness. The violence is going to get worse. And frankly, as a conservative, I find it very sobering to think that in my own country, I could have somebody break into a restaurant or attack me on the street. I think this is a real threat to America as a country.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent