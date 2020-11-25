Tim Scott: Trump Should Campaign in Georgia, He’s ‘the Person That Makes Sure’ Those Seats Stay Republican

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) argued President Donald Trump should go to Georgia to campaign for Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) and talk about his accomplishments for black voters and that “Trump is the person that makes sure those two seats remain in the Republican column in the Senate.”

Scott said, “[T]here is only one giant in the party, and that is President Donald Trump. Donald Trump comes to our great state of Georgia, and here’s what happens, President Trump has a chance to talk about his enormous support for historically black colleges and universities. One of the reasons why President Trump’s African American numbers went up…this election cycle is because he brought the highest level of funding to HBCUs, made the funding permanent. He passed criminal justice reform, making up for the disaster of the 1994 crime bill brought to you by Joe Biden. He’s the one who made sure that we focus on sickle cell anemia research. But for every single Georgian, he brought tax reform. He reset the regulatory state so that we created more jobs, not lost more jobs. President Trump is the person that makes sure those two seats remain in the Republican column in the Senate.”

