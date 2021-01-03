Stacey Abrams on Refusing to Concede: ‘I Never Challenged the Outcome of the Election’

Community organizer and failed 2018 Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that she “never challenged the election outcome,” which made her distinct from President Donald Trump.

After losing her 2018 bid for the Georgia governorship against then-Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp, Abrams refused to officially concede.

Abrams said, “I think it’s important for all of us to recognize that no one is entitled to victory. The only obligation we have is to ensure that everybody voter has the right to of their voice heard and what I fought for after my election opinion. I never challenged the outcome of the election. I challenged the system that denied access to the right to vote, and I find it very troubling that instead of fighting to make certain that every vote can have their vote counted instead they are challenging in an attempt to declare victory for someone who clearly lost the election.”

Anchor Jake Tapper said, “In the 2018 gubernatorial race, you cited allegations of voter suppression as your reason for refusing to call Brian Kemp’s win legitimate. You didn’t challenge it with courts, but you said you had serious issues with it.”

Abrams said, “I have never fought to overturn the outcome of the election. I have only ever fought to ensure that voters have a right to be heard.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN