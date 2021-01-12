WaPo’s Robinson: Trump Supporters ‘Need to Be Deprogrammed’

Tuesday, Washington Post columnist and MSNBC contributor Eugene Robinson referred to President Donald Trump’s supporters as “members of a cult” that he says need to be “reprogrammed.”

Robinson, on “Morning Joe,” asked New York Times writer and 1619 Project” creator Nikole Hannah-Jones how to start and complete the “process” of deprogramming the Trump supporters.

“[T]he difference between the white citizens’ councils and the Klan back in the days of Jim Crow, and you know, Klan was lower-income, white citizens’ councils were the Josh Hawleys and Ted Cruzes of their day. But so, here’s the situation, though. … There are millions of Americans, almost all white, almost all Republicans who somehow need to be deprogrammed. It’s as if they are members of a cult, the Trumpist cult, and they have to be deprogrammed. Do you have any idea how we start that process, much less complete it?” Robinson asked.

“I don’t. I’m a journalist. I don’t know how we can stop people,” Hannah-Jones replied. “I know we can look to history, though. What ultimately breaks that power structure in the South is enforcement, right? There has to be consequences. And then once you get those consequences, I think people have to take a second look at their actions. And they have to be much more afraid to do the types of kind of violence that we saw last week.”

