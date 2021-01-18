Dem Rep. Dingell: Capitol Hill Rioters ‘Wanted to Kidnap, ‘Kill’ Members of Congress

Monday, Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI) reacted to footage from The New Yorker of a group of President Donald Trump rioters earlier this month storming the U.S. Capitol.

Dingell told CNN’s “New Day” that she did not realize in the moment “how much danger” she and other members of Congress were in. She said after the storming of the Capitol, she realized the rioters “wanted to kidnap” and “kill” members of Congress.

“You know, when we were right in the middle of it, I don’t think I really realized how much danger we were in,” Dingell recalled. “We hadn’t seen television. And quite frankly, if you are a woman from Michigan, I’ve been living in the Donald Trump hell tunnel for a couple of years, with militia outside of my home, with assault weapons, rants and raves. And I thought I was safe inside the United States Capitol. When ultimately, they did evacuate us, we did hear the pounding on the doors, heard the gunshot. It was really real. But it was the aftermath when you really realized they wanted to kidnap members that day; they wanted to kill members that day.”

“[W]hat happened last week was clear collusion,” she later added. “It could have been much, much worse. It’s shaking people’s faith in the fundamental pillars of our democracy, and I’ll be damned if we’re going to let that happen. And we are going to fight back, and that means all of us have to fight back.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent