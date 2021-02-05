Fauci: Schools Can Re-Open without All the Teachers Being Vaccinated

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Your World,” White House Chief Medical Adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci stated that schools can return to in-person learning “as we’ve had in the past, without necessarily having everyone vaccinated, all the teachers or all the students vaccinated.”

Fauci stated, [relevant remarks begin around 6:40] “There is a risk to almost everything we’re doing in this environment. So the question is relative risk. I mean, how much do you want to diminish the risk? You can have children going back to school, as we’ve had in the past, without necessarily having everyone vaccinated, all the teachers or all the students vaccinated.”

Fauci also said that “the default should be, and has been for quite a while, that, to the best of our ability, we should try to get the children back to school as quickly as we can and keep them in school.”

