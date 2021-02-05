Maher: Seems Like Left Is ‘Obsessed with’ ‘Nonsense’ Like Renaming Things, ‘Not Real Progress’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher reacted to San Francisco voting to rename several high schools by stating that “when you can’t put out the fires and you can’t build a house,” it makes it seem like virtue-signaling is “what the left is obsessed with, not real progress, this nonsense.”

Maher said, “This is not affecting anybody’s lives. It’s this virtue-signaling of I’m going to disappear this person because in 1984 they didn’t replace the right flag. I’m not saying this is an important issue, I’m saying, when you can’t put out the fires and you can’t build a house, it just looks like this is what you spend your time doing. It looks to a lot of the country, this is what the left is obsessed with, not real progress, this nonsense.”

