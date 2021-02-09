Pompeo: ‘Not a Thing’ Has Changed My Suspicion That Coronavirus Came From a Wuhan Lab

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday reacted to the World Health Organization rejecting the notion that the coronavirus came from a lab in Wuhan, China.

Pompeo said on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom” that “not a thing” has changed his belief that the virus originated in Wuhan because “there was significant evidence.”

“I must say the reason we left the World Health Organization was because we came to believe that it was corrupt. It had been politicized. It was bending a knee to General Secretary Xi Jinping in China,” Pompeo outlined. “I hope that’s not the case here with what they have announced today. I will look forward to seeing their reports and analysis. But I don’t believe it’s the case that they got access that they needed.”

He continued, “I hope that they got to see all the data and science, into the lab, talk to the doctors, interview them … in private in places where they could actually tell the truth about what took place, not under the supervision of a communist party person sitting in the back of the room making sure that they toed the communist party line. So, I look forward to seeing their results. I continue to know there was significant evidence, Bill, that this may well have come from that laboratory.”

Co-host Bill Hemmer replied, “So, nothing has changed in your view that it came from the lab?”

“Not a thing,” Pompeo concluded.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent