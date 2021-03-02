Scarborough: GOP Has Turned Into the Party of ‘Empty Gestures and Grievance’

Tuesday, MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough contrasted the Democratic Party and the GOP following four years of Donald Trump in the White House.

Scarborough agreed with a Wall Street Journal editorial that highlighted there is division in the GOP led by Trump’s grievance after the impeachment trial. He argued the Republican Party has turned into a party of “empty gestures and grievance.”

“They are the party of grievance, and as the Wall Street Journal said, the party of grievances past,” Scarborough said. “I want you to compare the Democratic Party right now with the Republican Party right now. You have the Democratic Party that lined up behind a candidate — let’s talk about Bernie Sanders and AOC. They lined up behind a candidate, Joe Biden, who, as AOC said, in any other country would be in another party from her. Very little in common. They consider Joe Biden to be a relic from a different age ideologically — Democratic Party past. And yet, what did they do? They worked around the clock to get him elected.”

He continued, “You talk to Biden people off the record. They will tell you that Bernie Sanders worked as hard as anybody to get them elected, AOC worked hard as well [and] other progressives who disagreed with Joe Biden on a lot of issues. And even now, Democrats are trying to figure out how to come together, from Bernie Sanders to Joe Manchin, to pass a bill that actually 76% of Americans support. And the Republican Party is opposing that bill. The Democratic Party is acting — and I know Republicans understand this on The Hill — the Democratic Party right now is acting like a governing majority. They’re acting like a party that wants to pass legislation, who wants to make a difference, who wants to advance their causes that are near and dear to them. And guess what, they’re willing to compromise — even with Joe Manchin, even with Bernie Sanders. They want to move the ball down the field. And then you have the Republican Party that has turn into a party of … empty gestures and grievance.”

