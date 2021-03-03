MSNBC’s Glaude: GOP ‘Assault’ on Voting Rights Part of the ‘Cold Civil War’

MSNBC contributor Eddie Glaude said Wednesday on “Deadline” that Republican state legislators forwarding voting legislation and defending the legal challenges were fighting a “cold civil war.”

Anchor Nicolle Wallace asked about “Republicans’ brazen attempts to make it harder for people who don’t vote for them to vote.”

Glaude said, “There is something eerily familiar about this, and it harkens back to the 19th century, the latter part of the 19th century. What we are seeing, connect this segment with the segment around domestic terrorism. At the very moment in which the nation is pulling back from the efforts of radical reconstruction, there’s an all-out assault on the franchise extended to Black folks that is twined. It is attacked at the level of law and at the level of violence. We’re in a cold civil war, Nicolle, and we’re seeing its elements at every turn. This attack in the courts on the voting rights of minority folk, black people across the country is just an extension of this cold civil war over the future of this country.”

Wallace said, “I think you’re right to connect the two because they’re the same politicians who didn’t think Donald Trump should not have been convicted for inciting the insurrection. Those are the same politicians who are largely in favor of these laws.”

Glaude said, “We can’t compromise with these folks. We need to understand them for who they are and what they’re trying to do. These are the new Redeemers, cleaving to this idea, Nicolle, that this country must remain a white nation in the vein of old Europe.”

He added, “So what are they trying to do? They’re trying to figure out how to rig the game so they can still hold on to the reins of power. In doing so, they’re undermining the very foundations of their democracy.”

