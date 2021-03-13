Dem Rep. Moulton: We’ll Have ‘Continued Presence’ of Nat’l Guard at Capitol ‘Until We Can Reform the Capitol Police’

On Saturday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Weekends with Alex Witt,” House Armed Services Committee member Seth Moulton (D-MA) stated that “until we can reform the Capitol Police and deliver the kind of protection that the Capitol needs against these ongoing threats, then we’re going to have to have continued presence of National Guard and even razor wire where it’s necessary.”

Moulton said, “Look, we have protected things in Baghdad against much greater threats without fences and razor wire, but that’s because we’re the United States Marine Corps. And this report has made clear that the Capitol Police is not yet up to the job. The threat is real, and we need to protect the Capitol. So, until we can reform the Capitol Police and deliver the kind of protection that the Capitol needs against these ongoing threats, then we’re going to have to have continued presence of National Guard and even razor wire where it’s necessary. I hate the fence too. I want to see it come down. But let’s also take a second here, Alex, to be honest about the Senate [minority] leader. I mean, what a joke. He’s saying that we’re overestimating the threat. This is a guy who underestimated Donald Trump, who had cowered before him, unwilling to stand up to him for years, and that’s why this happened. That’s why there are militias that are threatening the Capitol because Donald Trump is calling…to do it and Mitch McConnell and his Republican cronies are too afraid to stop that threat. So, let’s be honest here about what’s really going on, and I think if we do that, we can understand that, yes, we all want the fence to come down, but we’ve got to make sure we’re ready to secure the Capitol first.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett