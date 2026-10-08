Leftist Muslim U.S. Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed (D-MI) failed to deny receiving money from leftist billionaire George Soros or terrorist groups during a debate with his opponent, U.S. Senate candidate Mike Rogers (R-MI), on Thursday.

El-Sayed accused Rogers of stock trading when he was in Congress and claimed he himself does not own stock before failing to deny receiving money from Soros or terrorists.

“I’m not trying to make myself rich off of my job in public service. This guy has done exactly that — $14 million. That’s what he made when he left Congress doing the work for the corporations he had just previously been regulating, who had bought him off when he was in Congress in the first place,” El-Sayed stated.

Rogers countered his comments by saying they were “offensive” and it was a lie that he ever traded stock.

“So that means you’re bought off by George Soros’ family. That means that you’re bought off by Hamas, Hezbollah, Al-Qaeda. Those people who are supporting you pour that money into your campaign. You begged Chuck Schumer, begged Chuck Schumer. Matter of fact, you had to sneak by the trash cans in the back of the building to beg for that money. So here’s the guy to send money out of politics until it gets to shove into his pocket. That absolutely tells you who he is,” Rogers stated:

The heated debate came as Americans prepare to head to the polls for the midterm elections in November.

Fox News reported in August that “A Senate counterterrorism expert testified that Michigan Democratic Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed’s candidacy raises homeland security concerns because of family ties to Muslim Brotherhood-linked groups and connections to a Midwest voter-engagement organization the expert said is tied to the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR).”

El-Sayed has accepted hundreds of thousands of dollars from terrorist organizations, and Rogers in September pressed him to return that money, Breitbart News reported.

“I guess when Abdul claims he wants ‘money out of politics,’ he doesn’t count terrorist organizations. As a former Army officer and House Intelligence Chair, I spent my life fighting to defeat terrorist organizations. Abdul cashes checks from them,” Rogers said, adding it was “absolutely disqualifying and an insult to the brave men and women who’ve risked their lives in service to this great country. Abdul — return the money.”

The leftist candidate was also recently questioned over his ties to Soros, and although he promised to get money out of politics, he is “secretly benefitting from over $15 million from those associated with the late disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein,” Breitbart News reported last week.