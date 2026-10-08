Muslim leftist Michigan U.S. Senate candidate Abdulrahman El-Sayed claimed during a Thursday night debate that his opponent, Republican former Rep. Mike Rogers (R-MI), was engaging in “political theater” for listing the atrocities of the horrific Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attack in Israel.

During the debate in Grand Rapids, Rogers called out El-Sayed for not putting out a statement on the Wednesday anniversary of the barbaric and violent attack, and told voters they should be “absolutely angry” at the Democrat’s lack of acknowledgement.

“Let me tell you this one thing. Yesterday was October 7th. This is why you should get absolutely angry: [El-Sayed] could not bring himself to even acknowledge the pain, the terrorism, the rape, the murders, cutting off of women’s breasts, putting children in ovens and killing them in front of their families — could not even muster—” Rogers said, before El-Sayed interrupted to say he has “condemned” the attack.

“He could not even muster—” Rogers tried to continue.

“I’ve condemned that. I didn’t turn it into political theater like you just did,” El-Sayed asserted.

“I didn’t turn it into political theater for political gain,” he doubled down. “So, I’m so sorry, but like, I just, I’m not somebody who tries to make political theater out of other people’s pain.”

Rogers slammed El-Sayed by calling the Democrat’s whole campaign “political theater.”

“Including putting on a white jacket and calling yourself a doctor,” Rogers quipped, referring to reports that while El-Sayed holds a medical degree, “there’s overwhelming evidence that he’s had no experience as a licensed medical doctor.”

After the debate, El-Sayed refused to answer an MSNOW reporter who asked why the Democrat declined to put out a statement on Oct. 7.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.