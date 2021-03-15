AZ Mayor: We’re ‘Completely in the Dark’ on Health Status of Migrants Being Placed in our Town

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Your World,” Gila Bend, AZ Mayor Chris Riggs stated that his city is “completely in the dark” on the migrants that will be placed in his city, and the federal government can’t give information on the backgrounds of people being placed in Gila Bend, “They can’t tell us what their health issues are.” Riggs also stated that “we just do not have the ability to care for these people.”

Riggs said, “At this point, what we’re looking at is, we’re a very economically depressed community. We can barely afford to take care of the people that we have here in our community now. And, as of the 2nd, Border Patrol advised us they’re basically going to drop people off here and…they’re your problem. And we just do not have the ability to care for these people. And, quite frankly, it’s going to cost us tens of thousands of dollars a year to be able just to provide them with a bottle of water and a sandwich when they get dropped off. Because they’re not able to give us how many. They can’t give us what background[s] on these people are. They can’t tell us what their health issues are. I’ve got a lot of seniors and elders here…that are very susceptible to COVID.”

He added, “We are completely in the dark. And we’ve asked [for] documentation, some kind of documentation, give us something. And we’re still not getting anything.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett