Schumer: We’re Trying to Make Reconciliation ‘As Flexible and as Broad as Possible’

On Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Rachel Maddow Show,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) stated that Senate Democrats are trying to make the budget reconciliation tool “as flexible and as broad as possible so we can do many different kinds of things.”

Schumer said, “Well, we are exploring the ways to use budget reconciliation, and we are trying to make it as flexible and as broad as possible so we can do many different kinds of things. That’s for sure. But obviously, it’s not going to work in every instance. It has to have a fiscal impact, as you know. And so, some things don’t. Those things, we’re going to have to pass, and on things like that, we would welcome Republican support, no question about it, and maybe some of them will see the light on some of these issues. But if we don’t get Republican support, we have to move forward with big, bold action. And our caucus will come together. We will figure out the best way to go. Everything, everything will be on the table. And we will move forward. We have to.”

