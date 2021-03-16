MSNBC’s Joy Reid: Republicans Are ‘Now the Dixiecrat Party’

Joy Reid said Tuesday her MSNBC show “The ReidOut” that Republicans were “now the Dixiecrat Party.”

Reid said, “The filibusters that Lyndon Johnson faced were largely around civil rights. The old Dixiecrats that used to do that are now the Republicans. That is the now the Dixiecrat Party. They are against anything that is progressive. You were quite good at politics when you were in the game. Could any Republican Senator get reelected for getting rid of things like Obamacare and getting rid of Medicare and getting rid of Social Security and banning abortion? The things they say they want to do if they did them? Wouldn’t they then be immediately removed by the voters?”

Former Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid (D-NV) said, “Of course. We passed Obamacare on Christmas Eve. We got every Democratic vote we needed. Just barely had it. It was the first time we met on Christmas Eve in 150 years, but Obamacare, the Affordable Care Act, has been widely popular throughout America. Republicans like it, Independents like it, and of course, Democrats overwhelmingly like it.”

