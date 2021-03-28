Watch: Biden Staffer Blocks Cruz From Taking Video at Migrant Facility

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) showed video of a woman he identified as a Biden administration staffer blocking him from recording at a migrant facility on this week’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures.”

While Cruz was trying to film at the Border Patrol facility in Donna, Texas, the staffer blocking his camera said, “Please give dignity to the people. Please give dignity to the people.”

Cruz said, “So you work for the commissioner. You’re a senior adviser. You were hired two weeks ago, and you’re instructed to ask us to not have any pictures taken here because the political leadership at DHS does not want the American people to know it.”

The staffer responded, “Please don’t treat the people as such.”

Cruz said, “Your policies are unfortunately trying to hide them. I understand that you were instructed. I respect them, and I want to fix this situation, and the administration that you work for is responsible for these conditions.”

Discussing the video, Cruz said, “The Donna facility where that video you just showed was taken, the Donna facility is this giant tent city that they’ve built. It’s massive. It’s designed to hold a thousand people, but under COVID restrictions, its capacity is 250. It right now has over 4,000 people in it. It is at a 1,500% capacity, and that meant you saw in these cages children, little boys and little girls, side by side, they’re not 6-feet apart,” Cruz said on Sunday.

Hew added, “In that facility, children are testing positive for COVID at roughly a 10% rate.”

