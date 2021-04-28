Chris Christie: Biden Sounded Like a 15-Year-Old with a Credit Card

Former Gov. Chris Christie (R-NJ), now a commentator for ABC News, reacted to President Joe Biden’s address to a joint session of Congress Wednesday immediately afterward.

Commentator and former Mayor of Chicago Rahm Emanuel (D-IL) said, “I’d give him an “A” He made plain speaking into very persuasive speech, and it was common sense. It was very specific to people’s concerns. So I would give him an “A” on what he wanted to do, and he conveyed it with laser-like focus on jobs and jobs of the future.”

Anchor David Muir said, “President Biden did talk about raising taxes on the wealthiest Americans, he said the top 1% of earners, who have a windfall under the tax cuts of 2017. I want to bring in Governor Chris Christie. What did you make of this speech?”

Christie said, “Well, just to respond quickly to what Rahm said, the University of Pennsylvania certainly not a bastion of conservatism has looked at the Biden jobs plan and said it will create no new net jobs and will cause a lower GDP. Here are my over-arching thoughts David. The words of this speech sounded like what you would hear from a 15-year-old if you gave him a credit card with no credit limit on it, except the words came out of the mouth of an adult who should know better.”

