Ocasio-Cortez: Democratic Socialists Are Fundamentally Pro-Democracy

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said that the Democratic Socialists of America were “fundamentally pro-democracy.”

After playing a montage of Republicans discussing communism, host Jon Karl asked, “You kind of get a sense of the theme, and obviously the president has said the same thing. What in your mind is the difference between socialism and communism?”

Ocasio-Cortez said, “I think to me, the fundamental differences, I mean, there’s many. One prevailing one is democracy. And I believe that Democratic Socialists are fundamentally pro-democracy. And we believe in the ballot box. We believe in respecting the outcomes of elections and governing democratically and ensuring that the ideas and policies that are implemented are won through popular vote and popular opinion. And so that I think that’s why so much of what we focus on at the New York City chapter.”

Karl said, “The New York City chapter, not the national one. And what’s the difference?”

Ocasio-Cortez said, “So every DSA chapter is formed locally. And so the New York City DSA chapter, those are folks that you know. It’s my, it’s kind of like your local union chapter.”

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