Dem Rep. Jones: ‘We Must Pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act,’ End ‘Jim Crow Relic Known as the Filibuster’

Wednesday, Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-NY) emphasized the importance of passing the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act to fight “systemic racism.”

While speaking with MSNBC’s “Hallie Jackson Reports,” Jones called for putting an end to the “Jim Crow relic known as the filibuster.”

“We must pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act uncompromised,” Jones declared. “It is a significant stride forward in the area of getting racial justice in policing and ending systemic racism. It is not by any stretch a panacea, but it represents a watershed moment. And I’m happy to hear that Congresswoman Karen Bass and Senator Tim Scott are talking about how to move this forward in the Senate on a bipartisan basis. But make no mistake — we should not be watering down the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act if we can pass it through a repeal or at least a reformation of that Jim Crow relic known as a filibuster in the United States Senate, OK.”

“There are too many folks in this Congress who won their elections on backs of black and brown people who now need to make sure that they deliver for those communities that have borne the brunt of systemic racism and policing and in other contexts,” he added.

