Jeffries: Being a Patriot ‘Inconsistent with Being a House Republican’

Representative Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) said Thursday on MSNBC’s “The Beat” that Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) was likely being removed from her House leadership role because she had said several times she believed former President Donald Trump incited the January 6 riot at the Capitol.

According to the New York State Democrat, that meant “being a patriot may be inconsistent with being a House Republican.”

Jeffries said, “There is a clear distinction between Democrats and Republicans right now. A moment of clarity for everyone. Democrats are the party of getting things done. Republicans are the party of obstruction. Democrats believe in democracy. Republicans believe in autocracy. Democrats believe in Building Back Better, the American Rescue Plan, The American Job Plan, The American Family Plan and Republicans are all about grievance and xenophobia.

He added, “This is who House Republicans are at this point. It is a full-blown cult of personality as it relates to bending the knee to Donald Trump. You can’t sugar coat it. We can’t moderate the language. This is who they are, and that is why they’re ousting Liz Cheney. Liz Cheney has one of the most conservative voting records in the entire House of Representatives, more so than the person who it appears may replace her. The big difference is she’s not willing to perpetuate the lie that Donald Trump somehow should be the president of the United States of America. This is a very reckless moment. Ulysses S. Grant said, ‘There is two parties now, patriots and traitors.’ This was back in 1861. Liz Cheney has chosen to be a patriot. Being a patriot may be inconsistent with being a House Republican.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN