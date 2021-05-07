Franklin Graham on Omission of ‘God’ in the National Day of Prayer Address: ‘I Would Like to Give the Benefit of the Doubt to President Biden’

Thursday on FNC’s “Fox News Primetime,” Reverend Franklin Graham reacted to President Joe Biden’s omission of “God” from his address on the National Day of Prayer.

Graham speculated the address was written by a Biden staffer and was not an intentional omission.

“I don’t know,” he replied. “I’m not sure that he even knows. It was probably a staff person that wrote it and maybe not even ran it by him. I don’t — look, because I don’t think Joe Biden would have approved that one. This is a National Day of Prayer. Of course, we need to call on God. Not just some generic gods or some power in the air on God himself, the creator who made and created this earth and who sent his Son, Jesus Christ, from heaven to this earth to save mankind from sin by dying on a cross, and God raised him to life.”

“And we — there is no one else to pray to except to God,” Graham added. “And for Joe Biden to miss that, I just think maybe it was a staffer that did that, and he wasn’t even aware. So, I would like to give the benefit of the doubt to President Biden.

