Brooks: Biden Budget ‘Redirects Money to Those Who Need It’

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks stated that President Joe Biden’s budget proposal is moving in the right direction with a “just” redirection of money to people with a high school education or an associate’s degree.

Brooks said, “I’ve never been a progressive or any — even close to that. But it is just simply a fact that, over the last 30 years, folks with a high school education, an associate’s degree have not been reaping the benefits of our economy. And President Biden wants to make an investment in those folks. And I think that’s just. … And so, this redirects money to those who need it. So, I take the direction to be in the right.”

