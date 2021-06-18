CNN’s Dr. Gupta: We’re ‘Already Probably at Some Level of Herd Immunity’ When You Factor in Natural Immunity

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “New Day,” CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta stated that when you add vaccinated people and “some of the pre-existing immunity” from people who have been infected with coronavirus, “you’re already probably at some level of herd immunity in this country.”

Gupta said that while we’re not on pace to reach the White House’s goal of 70% of adults getting at least one dose of the vaccine by July 4, we could reach the 70% number by the end of July. He continued, “But also, when it comes to functional herd immunity, it is the vaccinations, obviously, but you also do have to add in some of the pre-existing immunity that exists because of people who’ve been infected. And I think when you add those two things together, you’re already probably at some level of herd immunity in this country. Which is why we’re seeing the numbers come down, the hospitalizations, and the deaths as precipitously as they have.”

