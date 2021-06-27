Maxine Waters: GOP, Fox News Can’t Make 1/6 Investigation Go Away — Dems Will ‘Move Forward’

Representative Maxine Waters (D-CA) said Sunday on Fox 40’s “Inside California Politics” that Republicans and Fox News would not stop the investigation into the January 6 riot on Capitol Hill.

Anchor Frank Buckley said, “Chairwoman Waters, as you know Republicans blocked the 9/11 style commission to investigate the January 6 attack on our Capitol. Late this week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced there will be a House Select Committee to bring together all of the House investigations under one umbrella. Are you satisfied that the House Select Committee will provide the answers about who is behind the attempt to stop the certification of Joe Biden as president?”

Waters said, “Well, here’s what I’m sure of. I’m we can not do nothing. There was a great attempt by the Speaker to get this commission. We worked very hard to identify and work with the Republicans on some of the concerns they claim, but they are not supporting it. They did not support it.”

She added, “If they think it’s just going to go away because they’re not supporting it and you have Fox News and some of the others who are trying to create other entities that somehow had something to do it, they’re accusing the FBI and on and on and on. We’re not going to buy any of that. We have to move forward.”

