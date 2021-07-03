GOP Rep. Mace: China’s Threatening U.S. and Pelosi Is ‘Playing Defense Attorney to China’

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Fox Business Tonight,” Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) argued that while China is threatening the United States, President Joe Biden is giving them “a verbal slap on the wrist” and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is “playing defense attorney to China over the origins of COVID-19.”

Mace said, “[O]ur response from the State Department that we’re going to take notes and not action reminds me of President Biden’s appearance at the G7 summit just a few weeks ago, a verbal slap on the wrist as well, no less. … And look what’s happening right now in the halls of Congress, you’ve got Nancy Pelosi playing defense attorney to China over the origins of COVID-19.”

