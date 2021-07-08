MSNBC’s Reid: Republicans Trying to Block Black, Brown People Voting — ‘It Is Apartheid’

MSNBC host Joy Reid claimed Thursday on her show “The ReidOut” that Republicans were pushing an apartheid voting system of racial segregation like South Africa once had.

Reid said, “When the 1960s movement was taking place, Democrats also controlled the House, the Senate, and the White House. Right? It was full Democratic control. The difference was, what you have now are Republicans who are essentially being very open and telegraphing the fact that they’re attempting to seize power by stealing outright elections. They’re not hiding that. They are not like hiding the ball. They’re being very open. They are like, ‘No, we’re going to steal these elections. We’re going to make sure Black and Brown and young people basically can’t vote. We’re going to make it so hard and play keep-away that they can’t vote, and only our people can vote. If a Democrat wins, we’ll just change the results and make our person wins.’ This is outright. It is apartheid.”

Talking to Al Sharpton, Reid continued, “Nothing will matter once they get control. Rev, you and I were in South Africa before. This stuff feels very familiar. It does feel like they’re trying to sort of create a South African-style system where only they are allowed to vote. Everyone else is so restricted that they can’t.”

