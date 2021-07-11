Gowdy Rips Dems for Lack of Accountability with ‘Lethal’ Defund Police Push: ‘Won’t Ever Apologize’

Fox News Channel “Sunday Night in America” host Trey Gowdy this week delivered a monologue aimed at the Democratic Party for its lack of accountability for pushing false narratives, most notably when it comes to defunding the police and the fallout from that in major cities.

Gowdy noted that crime is “spiraling out of control” in cities that cut funding for the police but said Democrats “won’t ever apologize” for their “lethal mistake.”

“Now, you knew that was a dumb idea when you heard it,” Gowdy said of the defund the police movement. “You knew we really don’t want social workers showing up when someone is breaking into our homes or shooting up the neighborhood. Unfortunately, there some did not understand the idiocy of defunding law enforcement. And tragically, many of those people serve in city government in some of America’s largest cities. New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Baltimore, Austin, Seattle are just some of the cities which decided to cut funding for law enforcement. And in what should be a surprise to absolutely no one, violent crime is going up.”

“So, the left wanted less money for law enforcement, they got what they wanted — dramatic cuts were made to law enforcement,” he continued. “How did that turn out, you ask? Crime is spiraling out of control in many of these same cities. Violent crime is up. People are being assaulted, robbed, shot, stabbed, killed in tragically high numbers in this summer and spring of criminal carnage. Crime hits the poorest communities the hardest. Crime is the most insidious tax of all on the poor. These communities were told that police were so bad. We need to either get rid of the police or slash their funding. These communities were told they would be safer with less police.”

“They won’t ever apologize for this lethal mistake,” Gowdy later added. “But even if they did, it’s really hard to hear apologies from the grave.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent