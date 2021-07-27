Behar: Next Step Is ‘Threats’ for Unvaccinated — They Are Taking Away My ‘Freedom to Not Get Sick’

Joy Behar told her co-hosts Tuesday on ABC’s “The View” that the next step to getting more Americans vaccinated against the coronavirus is “threats” that they will not be able to go to public places like theaters, restaurants, and museums.

Behar said, “I just saw this morning that the CDC is now saying that even vaccinated people should be wearing masks indoor which I have been doing when I go to the supermarket, et cetera. Here is the thing about mandates, we have given them lottery tickets, we have given people incentives all over the place, football tickets, Krispy Kremes. In West Virginia, they offered to give them a gun. Apparently, that’s the only shot they are scared of, the vaccine shot, not getting actually shot. So bribery didn’t work. So the next step might be what we look at as threats. You will not be able to go to a restaurant unless you are vaccinated. You will not be able to go into a museum. You are not going to be able to go into the theater. In France, President Macron has already made this a mandate. As of the past 24 hours, 1.3 million people have signed up. He didn’t put it into effect. He just said he was going to do it, and 1.3 million people have signed up. Just the idea you are going to lose your so-called freedom is scary.”

She added, “By the way, one more small thing. Why is their freedom more important than my freedom to not get sick? I don’t understand that idea that I am taking away their freedom. They are basically taking my freedom away by not getting vaccinated. Can I get an amen on that?”

Co-host Sara Haines said, “Amen.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “Amen.”

Behar said, “Thank you.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN