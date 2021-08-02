Mary Trump: Donald Trump Proved ‘Using Racism as a Platform Was Successful’

Former President Donald Trump’s niece, Mary Trump, said Monday on ABC’s “The View” that the former president proved “using racism as a platform” could be successful.

When asked why her uncle has not supported the vaccine more, Trump said, “Because he is not a generous, kind, empathetic and passionate human being. He likes it this way. He likes the division. He likes the chaos. He’s been doing this since 2015. Well, longer, but on the national stage, he’s been doing this since 2015. People seem not to understand not only did he have the best medical treatment money could buy when he got COVID, but he got the vaccine as did everybody else in his family. It’s a travesty. This person should be held accountable for that as well, but we have a terrible time in this country holding powerful white men accountable for anything, even if it is the unnecessary deaths of hundreds of thousands of Americans, and it’s something we really need to change.”

When asked about her uncle’s support, Trump said, “I think that says a lot more about the Republican Party than it says about anything else. I don’t know. What I do know is that one thing Donald proved is that using racism as a platform was successful. I think that’s why we see so much strife in this country, and we need to continue having the kinds of conversations about race and gender that you have.”

Calling out co-host Meghan McCain who did not participate her interview, Trump said, “This is an incredibly powerful platform, and I think the more we talk openly about these things. It’s a shame that your colleague didn’t have the courage to come on and have this conversation with me, but I appreciate that you were all willing to take up these very difficult subjects because racism, in my view, is at the heart of everything that’s wrong in 21st century America.”

