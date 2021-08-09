Ocasio-Cortez: ‘Misogyny,’ ‘Racism’ Behind Capitol Riot, I Feared Being Raped –‘White Supremacy and Patriarchy Are Very Linked’

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) told CNN’s Dana Bash on “Newsroom” that she feared being raped during the January 6 Capitol riot because “white supremacy and patriarchy are very linked,” and she believes that animated rioters.

Ocasio-Cortez has previously stated that she feared for her life during the January 6 riot. She was in the Rayburn House Office Building on the Capitol campus, separated from the Capitol building by a road. Capitol Police instructed Ocasio-Cortez and her staff to remain in their offices during the incident.

When asked about January 6, Ocasio-Cortez said, “I think one of the reasons why that impact was so doubled that day is because of the misogyny and the racism that is so deeply rooted and animated that attack on Capitol.”

She continued, “You know white supremacy and patriarchy are very linked in a lot of ways. There is a lot of sexualizing of that violence. I didn’t think that I was just going to be killed. I thought other things were going to happen to me as well.”

Bash said, “So it sounds like what you’re telling me is that you didn’t only think that you were going to die, you thought you were going to be raped?”

Ocasio-Cortez said, “Yeah. yeah, I thought I was.”

