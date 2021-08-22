Surgeon General Murthy: Businesses, Schools Vaccine Mandates ‘Are Absolutely Reasonable’

Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that vaccine requirements at businesses and colleges are “a very reasonable thing to do.”

When asked about the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reportedly being set to fully approve the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, Murthy said, “I think for businesses and universities that have been thinking about putting vaccine requirements in place in order to create safer spaces for people to work and learn, I think that this move from the FDA when it comes will actually help them to move forward with those kinds of plans.”

He continued, “We already know that there are many businesses and universities that have moved toward vaccine requirements, and I think that’s a very reasonable thing to do to create a safe environment.”

Murthy added, “One thing some states have been doing, to create a safer school environment, requiring that employees in the school, including teachers and other staff, are vaccinated as well. To create a safer environment for our kids. All of these are reasonable. When we’re faced with the most transmissible variant we’ve seen to date, the Delta variant, when we have our kids essentially is the point of concern in their schools and health and well-being on the line, we have to take every step we can. I think these measures, these requirements we’re seeing, are absolutely reasonable. I think they will help.”

