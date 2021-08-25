Scalise: China, Russia Know Biden Won’t Defend Our Allies After Afghanistan ‘Cut and Run’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Kudlow,” House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) stated that no one believes President Joe Biden will defend American allies like Taiwan and Ukraine after his handling of Afghanistan.

Scalise said, “Look at what our enemies around the world must be thinking. What’s China thinking when they look at Taiwan right now? What is Russia thinking when they look at Ukraine right now? Does anybody trust that this president’s going to stand up to bad guys around the world? And do any of our allies think this president will have their backs, just like he cut and run on them in this conflict?”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett