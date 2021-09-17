MSNBC’s Wallace: Trump Is a ‘Fan’ of Political Violence

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace said on her show “Deadline” that former President Donald Trump was a “fan” of political violence.

Referencing the retirement of Rep. Anthony Gonzalez (R-OH), who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump for inciting the January 6 U.S. Capitol riot, Wallace said, “I’ll be totally honest, I’ve been so crushed with disappointment and disgust by the people that know better. People like him, he voted to impeach, but before him, people like Paul Ryan, people like Rob Portman, people who knew that everything Trump said and did was either corrupt or uninformed or disgusting or in some instances all three.”

She added, “The reason that political violence is a reality is complicated and not so complicated. The ex-president is a fan of it. He did not condemn the insurrection in forceful terms. He said on that day we love you. He said of the jailed insurrectionists recently that they had his support. We are heading down an incredibly, incredibly perilous path here just with one of the two parties’ views on political violence.”

