Abbott: Biden Ignoring Court Order to Keep Remain in Mexico Policy Caused Del Rio ‘Chaos’

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) said that if Biden followed a court order to keep the Remain in Mexico Policy in place, “we would not see the chaos that we are seeing in Del Rio today.”

Abbott said, “Texas has obtained a federal court order against the Biden administration requiring the Biden administration to keep in place President Trump’s Remain in Mexico Policy. Biden is in violation of that federal court order. If Biden followed that court order, we would not see the chaos that we are seeing in Del Rio today.”

