Warren: ‘We Should Be Proud of President Biden’ for Afghanistan Evacuation, We ‘Left No American-Owned Equipment Behind’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Last Word,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said that her takeaway on the evacuation of Afghanistan from the Senate’s hearing earlier in the day was that the evacuation “was actually an amazing undertaking” where “our military was able to get about 124,000 people out. They left no American-owned equipment behind.” And “We should be proud of President Biden and proud of our military.”

Host Lawrence O’Donnell asked, “What was your takeaway from the hearing about the evacuation from Afghanistan?”

Warren responded, “That it was actually an amazing undertaking. It was done under chaotic circumstances. Because the government had collapsed. Because the army had melted away, the Afghan Army, and that, even in the midst of all of that, our military was able to get about 124,000 people out. They left no American-owned equipment behind. They managed to execute that. And, yes, it was at risk. We lost a young woman from Massachusetts. I’m working now on trying to get the Congressional Medal of Honor for the people who we lost right at the end. But we knew it was a risky undertaking and the military performed. We should be proud of President Biden and proud of our military.”

