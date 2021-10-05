NIH Director Collins: ‘I Have No Evidence at All to Support’ Lab Leak Theory

Ian Hanchett

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Your World,” outgoing NIH Director Dr. Francis Collins stated that he thinks a natural origin of COVID-19 is the most likely scenario, and that while he can’t rule out the possibility that it was the result of a lab leak, he has “no evidence at all to support that.”

Collins said, [relevant remarks begin around 2:30] “I think, most likely, this was a natural origin, starting in a bat, maybe traveling through an intermediate host. I can’t rule out the possibility that, secretly, the Wuhan Institute got that virus and was studying it and had a lab accident and it got loose. I have no evidence at all to support that. But I can’t exclude it. I wish the Chinese would come clean and reveal their lab records and hospital records of people who got sick in November 2019, just put this in a place where we actually have the information. They don’t seem willing to do that.”

