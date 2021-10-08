Megyn Kelly on Biden Administration: ‘These F*ckers Have Lied to Us for Long Enough’ on COVID Origin

[WARNING: Adult Language]

Wednesday on SiriusXM’s “The Megyn Kelly Show,” host Megyn Kelly said that the Biden Administration’s scientists have lied long enough on the when and how the COVID pandemic started.

Kelly’s criticisms centered on EcoHealth Alliance President Peter Daszak, a zoologist who worked with the Wuhan Institute of Virology and reportedly used U.S. government grants for gain-of-function research.

Kelly said, “Why wouldn’t the board investigate him? I mean, the obvious answer is because they were in on that because they knew, because they can’t fire Peter Daszak because they’ll go down with him. So who’s going to investigate the board? I don’t think they will get rid of him, right? If their hands are dirty, they’re not going to get rid of him. So what are our options? Because this guy clearly should not be staying in his post.”

Washington Post columnist Josh Rogin said, “Right. Again we can’t have the scientists policing the scientists. It doesn’t work. That’s what we should have learned from this pandemic. We can’t have Anthony Fauci overseeing Anthony Fauci. We can’t have Francis Collins overseeing Francis Collins. We can’t have the EcoHealth Alliance overseeing Peter Daszak because it doesn’t work. None of these organizations are self-correcting. The fact that it’s U.S. taxpayer money means that we actually do have an out here. Which is to get Congress and the administration involved because that’s your taxpayer money, my taxpayer money. And there’s no accountability. There’s no transparency, even in the biggest crisis in the world. The thing I was going to add to your list is that he actually coordinated the effort to call the lab leak theory a conspiracy theory as we know now by coordinating all those letters from the scientists — and put a chilling effect on the scientific community that is only thawing now, two years later. That is really what is going on. That is why the lab leak theory is so explosive, not because it implicates China, because it implicates us because we funded that research. It implicates our labs and our scientists and our heroes of the pandemic, including Fauci, who I’m sure was trying to prevent pandemics but is now helping to obscure the investigation into how we got into this pandemic.”

Referencing the COVID death of her son’s music teacher and her former Fox News colleague Janice Dean losing her in-laws, Kelly said, “Kids have died. Forgive me, but these f*ckers have lied to us for long enough, and we need to know the truth! We need to know … millions of people are dead, and Peter Daszak is allowed to get away with his lies. The Biden administration looks the other way. The information’s there if only we will push for it and demand it. And we have no assurances this won’t happen again. It’s infuriating to me. Infuriating. There’s just nothing we can do. And I don’t even know if we get another president in there, Josh, whether he or she would handle it differently because China’s got us so by the ‘you know what.'”

