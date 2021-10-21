MSNBC’s Brzezinski: Facebook Should ‘Be Wiped off the Face of the Earth’

MSNBC “Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski on Thursday pushed U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy to put an end to social media giant Facebook.

Brzezinski argued that if a business or a platform “physically and mentally hurt people” in the way that Facebook does, the creator would be sued, and the business would be “wiped off the face of the earth.”

“On so many levels, Facebook just completely shirks any responsibility,” Brzezinski said of the company’s knowledge about the harm it has on teenagers. “I mean if you created a platform or a business that like physically and mentally hurt people, you would be sued, you would be wiped off the face of the earth if it was revealed the things that are happening to, and I am going to say it, victims of Facebook.”

Host Joe Scarborough likened Facebook to vehicles getting seatbelts and the tobacco industry. He then called for the social media company to get “treated like any other company.”

“We are not asking that Facebook get treated worse than other companies. We are asking that Facebook gets treated like other companies,” Scarborough stated. “If NBC News puts out bad information, somebody’s going to get fired, or if they slander somebody, allow bad information … then they’ll get sued. And Facebook needs to face the same liability that every other business in America faces.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent