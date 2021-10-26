Graham: We’re Depending on the Taliban to Prevent an ISIS Attack on the U.S.

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said the U.S. is “relying upon the Taliban to help us prevent an attack by ISIS on the United States.” Because of the inability to conduct legitimate over-the-horizon counterterrorism, and “We’re relying on a terrorist organization to police two terrorist groups.”

Graham stated, “We’re relying upon the Taliban to help us prevent an attack by ISIS on the United States. What kind of position is that to find yourself? The over-the-horizon capability to deal with terrorism in Afghanistan is in partnership with Pakistan. We don’t have any American soldiers and bases in the region. We’re completely blind now when it comes to what’s happening on the ground. And the Taliban said publicly about two weeks ago that they would not help us when it comes to al Qaeda, that they will not cooperate with the United States when it comes to the al Qaeda threat in Afghanistan. To me, that’s basically declaring war on the United States. So, they’re in line with al Qaeda. Even though they don’t like ISIS, I don’t think they have the capability to deal with ISIS. So, we’re in a bad spot. We’re relying on a terrorist organization to police two terrorist groups.”

