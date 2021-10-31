Hagerty: Biden Has ‘Put Us in Such a Precarious Position Around the World’

Sunday on Fox News Channel’s “The Next Revolution,” Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-TN) slammed President Joe Biden and his administration over their handling of the border crisis, Afghanistan and the economy as Democrats attempt to push through massive spending packages.

Hagerty said the Biden administration has put the United States “in such a precarious position around the world.” He pointed to the “collapsing” border, the embarrassment of America in the Afghanistan withdrawal and the “destruction of our economy,” adding that it has been “all tricks and no treats from this administration.”

“[Y]ou talk about the death of a presidency, well this is all by self-inflicted wounds,” Hagerty advised. “You know, it’s fitting that we’re talking here on Halloween eve because if you think about what the Biden administration has done, it’s been all tricks for the American public — whether it’s collapsing our border, as you mentioned, Afghanistan and the debacle there that’s embarrassed America and cost American lives and Afghan lives, the destruction of our economy, inflation, gas prices, you name it, he’s put us in such a precarious position around the world.”

“I think that the American public is … shaking its head and saying, again, all tricks and no treats from this administration,” he added.

