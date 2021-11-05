MSNBC’s Wallace: Republicans ‘Systematically and Cold-Bloodedly Killing Access’ to Voting

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace said Friday on her show “Deadline” that Republicans were “systematically and cold-bloodedly killing” blocking Americans from voting with state election laws.

Wallace said, “The Virginia result with Republican turnout what it was, with voting rights expanded in the state, you would think in the logical fact-based world it might create some pause, but we don’t live in a logical fact-based world. I want to ask you about Texas. The Justice Department is involved, obviously, in suing Texas over the near-total ban on abortion. Now they’ve sued over their voting access, voting restriction violations. what do you think inside — I mean, how much sort of space does Texas take up inside DOJ?”

Network contributor Neal Katyal said, “Everything’s bigger in Texas. It has an outsized, you know, hold over the Justice Department right now. I don’t think the Justice Department has anything in for Texas or anything like that. It’s just Texas is making a bunch of really crazy decisions right now. I think the Garland Justice Department is doing its best with the tools it has, like section 2 of the Voting Rights Act, but it does feel like they’re trying to slay a dragon using foam swords because they really do need legislation.”

Wallace said, “Listen, just watching and feeling some empathy with Speaker Pelosi as she tries to sort of herd cats and bring her whole caucus along, there will never be another infrastructure bill, hard infrastructure or human infrastructure if they don’t protect the right for everyone to vote. Republicans are systematically and cold-bloodedly killing access to the polls.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN