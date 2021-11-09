Schiff: GOP Congressional Caucus Filled with ‘Kooks and Dangerous Cranks’

Representative Adam Schiff (D-CA) said Tuesday on ABC’s “The View” that the Republican caucus in Congress was “characterized by numerous kooks and dangerous cranks.”

Co-host Joy Behar said, “You might have heard us talk about Representative Gosar, and I even mentioned some of the others, Boebert, Cawthorn, Brooks, some of them have said inappropriate things, have been espousing violent behavior.”

She continued, “Let’s start with Gosar for a second. Should he be removed from Congress?”

She added, “This is an Arizona congressman who shared an altered animated video that depicts him killing AOC and swinging two swords at President Biden.”

Schiff said, “First of all, he has no business being in Congress. He should have never been elected. He doesn’t belong there.”

He added, “And, you know, sadly – sadly, the Republican conference is now characterized by numerous kooks and dangerous cranks of which he is one. And if you consider who the leadership of that conference is, they’re talking today about removing from committees Republicans who voted for a bipartisan infrastructure bill. Their sin was voting for a bipartisan bill to rebuild our roads and bridges and highways.”

Schiff concluded, “It will benefit a lot of their constituents. And why? Why’s that such an offense? Because it contradicts their strategy of making Joe Biden a failure. If it hurts the American people, they don’t care as long as they can make Joe Biden fail.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN