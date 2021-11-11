Khanna: We Need ‘Aggressive Action’ on Gas Prices, What Does ‘Transitory’ Inflation Mean?

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Cavuto: Coast to Coast,” Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) called for “aggressive action” on gas prices and responded to claims that inflation is transitory by asking, “What does transitory mean? Is it six months? Is it a year? Is it two years? Of course we’ve got to act.”

Khanna stated, “I’m of the camp that we’ve got to take aggressive action. I think he ought to tap the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. I think we ought to tell OPEC that we need the supply now. … I think we ought to look for other energy sources and we ought to be investing heavily in renewable energy and electric vehicles so we reduce the demand. And then, ultimately, we have to look at what we can do on the price of things, the price of milk, look at the tools that the Ag Department may have to be able to engage in some form of relief. The ag secretary has a number of tools. But I understand it’s an issue. I’m back home. I’m hearing it from my constituents that prices have gone up and we can’t just wish this away. I mean, people say, well, it’s transitory. What does transitory mean? Is it six months? Is it a year? Is it two years? Of course we’ve got to act.”

