Sanders: We’re Trying to ‘Break Through This Myth of the Need for Austerity’ with Spending Bill

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “All In,” Senate Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders (I-VT) stated that with the Build Back Better reconciliation bill, “we are trying to…break through this myth of the need for austerity and to make it clear that our working families, our children, our senior citizens are entitled to certain rights, which, by the way, exist in countries all over the world.”

Sanders stated, “What we are trying to do in this legislation is break through this myth of the need for austerity and to make it clear that our working families, our children, our senior citizens are entitled to certain rights, which, by the way, exist in countries all over the world. There’s this great controversy, you know, about paid family and medical leave, can we afford it? You know, Chris, we are the only major country on earth that doesn’t have it. There are women who give birth today who have to go back to work a week from now. Our child care system is dysfunctional. Elderly people are walking the streets with no teeth in their mouths, not to mention the needs of climate. But when it comes to working families, oh my God, we can’t afford it. When it comes to tax breaks for people on top or military spending, no problem.”

