NAACP President: Rittenhouse Acquittal ‘Worse Than the Emmett Till Trial’

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Last Word,” NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson stated that Kyle Rittenhouse’s acquittal “was an injustice. This was worse than the Emmett Till trial.”

Johnson stated, “It was unfortunate for the families of the victims with this outcome. We all witnessed and [saw] on-screen what happened. But it’s a true tale of what we need to do moving forward. Here’s a judge that’s been elected…mostly unopposed. I hope that community takes note and recognizes that this particular judge is not providing justice for that community. In addition to that, the jury pool question is a real question that we must embrace in the way in which we increase the number of people who are registered to vote and willing to serve on juries. It was an injustice. This was worse than the Emmett Till trial. This was worse [than] so many trials where we know, for a fact, individuals committed murder and yet they were not brought to justice. It is unfortunate, but this is America.”

(h/t Ethan Ralph)

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett